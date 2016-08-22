BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
MUMBAI Aug 22 India bonds and rupee fell on Monday after the government said the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Urjit Patel would be promoted to Governor, a role in which he is expected to hold the line on inflation by keeping interest rates on hold.
Patel is due to start his term on Sept. 4 after his appoinment on Saturday.
The Indian rupee fell to a near one-month low of 67.17/67.18 to the dollar, compared with its close of 67.07 per dollar on Friday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.14 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.