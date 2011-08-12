NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian shares are likely to open higher on Friday tracking Asian markets that edged up on bargain hunting, and investors will keep an eye on domestic industrial output data for June due at 0530 GMT for cues on possible actions by the central bank.

India's annual industrial output growth probably slipped further in June to 5.5 percent from a nine-month low of 5.6 percent in May, indicating taut monetary policy and soaring inflation were hindering growth momentum, the median forecast in a Reuters poll showed.

Shares in steel maker Tata Steel , state-run miner Coal India , aluminium producer Hindalco Industries and no.2 listed property firm Unitech will be watched ahead of their quarterly results later in the day.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.29 percent by 0236 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.17 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.90 percent, indicating a higher opening for the Indian market.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks shot up 4 percent as investors overcame the recent fears that drove selling over the last two weeks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index closed 0.4 percent down on Thursday after data showed food inflation accelerated in end-July.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Manappuram Finance Ltd after the company said it planned to raise up to 7.5 billion rupees through secured redeemable non-convertible debentures.

* Bajaj Finance after a source told Reuters, the company is planning to raise at least 1 billion rupees via 2-year bonds.

* Entegra Ltd after its board approved a bonus issue of equity shares in four-for-thirteen ratio.

* Zuari Industries after a top official told Reuters it had signed import deals for 840,000 tonnes of potash at an average price of $490 per tonne.

FACTORS TO WATCH * For technical analysis click on www.reuterstechnicals.net * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Franc party rained on by SNB; yen eyed * Oil rises second day, U.S. jobs data lifts * Asia stocks up with near-term focus on value * Wall St roars back but selling may return * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan )

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview