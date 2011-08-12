(Updates to close)

* Shares close 1.29 percent lower, third straight weekly loss

* Industrial output jumps 8.8 percent in June, more than forecast

* Analysts expect market to remain volatile next week

By Sanjeev Choudhary

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 Indian shares posted their third consecutive weekly loss on Friday, ending 1.3 percent lower, on global economic concerns and heightened expectations that the central bank may continue with its monetary tightening cycle to fight high inflation.

India's industrial output expanded above forecasts in June helped by strong capital goods production, confirming resilience in Asia's third-largest economy and supporting the case for the Reserve Bank of India to persist with its battle against high inflation.

The main stock index ended down 219.77 points at 16,839.63 points, with 24 components declining, after rising as much as 1.09 percent earlier.

The index, which is down about 18 percent this year, closed the week about 2.7 perecent down.

"The global concerns as well as the feeling that the RBI will not pause rate hikes is driving the market down," said D. D. Sharma, senior vice-president at Anand Rathi Securities.

Investors also preferred to stay light ahead of the long weekend. Indian markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday and the uncertainty is likely to continue next week, analysts said.

"Immediate stability looks doubtful. Markets would be waiting for concrete signals from the U.S. and euro zone and solutions to their problems today look more distant," said Arun Kejriwal strategist at research firm KRIS.

"When there is so much of uncertainty, why keep positions open," he added.

Foreign funds' interest has wavered since the second half of July. Foreign institutional investors have sold Indian equities worth about $1.18 billion so far this month, after investing a net $2.3 billion in July.

Software stocks lost ground on concern the situation in the United States and Europe -- key markets for Indian software firms -- could hurt growth prospects.

Tata Consultancy Services fell 3.19 percent, while smaller rivals Infosys and Wipro lost 2.68 percent and 2.82 percent, respectively.

Financial stocks, under pressure after India's central bank raised rates for the eleventh time last month since March 2010, slipped after opening higher.

Top lenders State Bank of India and ICICI Bank fell 2.2 and 0.28 percent, respectively.

Shares in Tata Steel closed 1.95 percent lower at 474.95 rupees after it missed June-quarter forecasts and flagged concerns on cost and economy.

Auto maker Tata Motors fell 5.77 percent to 800 rupees, a day after the firm posted lower-than-forecast profit for its fiscal first quarter. .

Shares in India's L&T Finance Holdings closed 3.75 percent down at 50.05 rupees on their trading debut. .

In Asia, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan closed flat, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.2 percent.

The 50-share NSE index fell 1.27 percent to 5,072.95 points.

In the broader market, about 1.5 stocks declined for every advance on an overall volume of 663.23 million shares.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

*Lanco Infra rose as much as 11.33 percent after it said Supreme Court of Western Australia dismissed an application by Australian Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers that sought a freezing order refraining Griffin from securitising its assets for its lenders without notice to Perdaman.

It closed 5.67 percent higher at 18.65 rupees

*Fortis Healthcare rose 2.89 percent to 160.25 rupees after it swung to profit in June-quarter.

*Jindal Poly Films rose 7.74 percent to 276.40 rupees after it said board had approved buy-back of shares of upto 1.4 billion rupees.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME ON NSE

* L&T Finance on 98.2 mln shares

*Lanco Infra on 38.8 mln shares

*Unitech on 15.8 mln shares

Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan

