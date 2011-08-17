(Updates to mid-morning)

NEW DELHI, Aug 17 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday morning after a three-day slide in the main index led to bargain-hunting, even as investors remain wary about the health of the global economy and rising local interest rates.

No. 3 lender HDFC Bank and software services bellwether Infosys led the gains in the main 30-share BSE index that was up 1.2 percent at 16,930.96 points by 0523 GMT. All but eight of its components were up.

"Our markets are heavily oversold. That's why we are seeing some sort of recovery," said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas.

"But it doesn't mean that we are out of the woods. It is just a bounce back."

The main index is down more than 17 percent this year to bec ome one of the world's worst-performing equity markets. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) of the main index had slumped to 27 at Tuesday's close. A reading below 30 typically indicates oversold conditions.

"Quarterly numbers were not encouraging. We saw rising input costs and borrowing costs. There are still concerns of a further rate hike," Mathews said.

The 50-share NSE index gained 1.11 percent to 5,091.55. But in the broader market 815 losers outpaced 535 gainers on total volume of 229 million shares.

HDFC Bank rose 3.4 percent to 471.75 rupees after losing nearly 5 percent in the previous two sessions. The banking sector index was up 0.5 percent.

Shares in Infosys, India's No. 2 software services exporter, were up 2.3 percent at 2,455.55 rupees, while its bigger rival Tata Consultancy was up 3.6 percent at 1,008.40 rupees.

But top listed property firm DLF was down 3.1 percent at 183 rupees, extending Tuesday's 5.7 percent slide.

DLF was fine d 6.3 billion rupees ($139 million) by the country's competition watchdog on Tuesday after it found the company guilty of breaching laws regarding the unfair pricing of goods and services .

Tata Motors , the owner of luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover, fell as much as 2.7 percent to its lowest in more than a year after the company said late on Tuesday its global sales in July fell 6 percent from a year earlier. The stock is down nearly 40 percent this year.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday but MSCI's measure of other Asian stocks was up 0.9 percent.

* Shares in Coal India were up 2 percent at 394.95 rupees. HSBC upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and raised its target price to 472 rupees from 425 rupees.

* Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 2.8 percent to 208.50 rupees after the drugmaker said it resumed production at its active pharmaceutical ingredients plant in Chennai.

