NEW DELHI, Sept 21 Indian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday after a 2.1 percent rise in the previous session, as concerns in Europe remain and investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce measures to stimulate a flagging U.S. economy.

"Yesterday's rally was too good to last. We will look for cues from the European markets as the day progresses," said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS.

He said the debt concerns in Europe will weigh on shares.

The Fed opened a two-day meeting on Tuesday that is expected to end with a decision to stock up on longer-term Treasury notes in a bid to boost a fading economic recovery. The decision is expected at 1815 GMT.

At 0254 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.15 percent. Japan's Nikkei was flat.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.46 percent, indicating a lower opening for Indian market.

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday as investors waited to see if Fed would offer more economic stimulus and if Greece made progress in talks to avoid a default.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Lupin after the drugmaker said it had received regulatory approval to sell its generic oral contraceptive tablets in the United States.

* Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd after the company received a 1.47-billion-rupee contract to set up composite logistics hub in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar/yen near record low, wary of intervention * Oil rises on Fed expectations * Stocks steady ahead of Fed, euro recovers * Wall St ends flat as early gains evaporate

