* Investors cover short positions ahead of derivate contracts expiry

* Global stocks gain after crucial German euro zone vote cleared

* Bank stocks, large automakers lead gains

By Aniruddha Basu

MUMBAI, Sept 29 Indian shares pared early losses to end up 1.5 percent as investors covered short positions and on optimism ahead of a crucial vote in the German parliament that approved new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund.

Autos and banking sector stocks led the rise. Private sector bank ICICI Bank ended 2.5 percent higher and top mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp closed 2.4 percent higher on bargain hunting.

The shares have lost 22 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively, so far this year, hurt by a series of interest rate increases by the central bank.

"Even though the central bank has maintained its hawkish stance, people are hopeful that the cycle of rate hikes may end. With commodity prices falling, inflation may also come down," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman at CNI Research.

The 30-share BSE index closed up 1.53 percent at 16698.07 points, with 23 components advancing, ahead of the German vote. The index had closed 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday after a heady rebound in the previous session.

"Our markets are just mirroring what is happening in the world right now, and European markets are positive," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.

"And today being expiry some short covering has also happened."

European stocks and the euro rose after Germany's vote offered some relief from concerns that deep political divisions are hampering efforts to end the region's debt crisis.

"Much has got to do with the favourable trends coming from Germany. The Dow futures are also in positive territory," said Gajendra Nagpal, chief Executive at Unicon Financial Intermediaries.

Export-focused technology stocks rose, with IT bellwether Infosys Ltd gaining 3 percent, on hopes a weaker rupee would bode well for their earnings. The local unit has shed about 9 percent so far in the quarter.

Automaker Tata Motors fell as much as 3 percent after a court ruled a West Bengal state government decision to return a piece of land to farmers from the present occupant Tata Motors was "constitutional and valid". It recouped in the session to close up 3.1 percent.

Tata Motors had planned to build a plant at Singur in the eastern state, where it wanted to make Nano -- the world's cheapest car, but subsequently scrapped the project and moved it to the western state of Gujarat.

The BSE auto index , which closed up 2.35 percent on Thursday, has shed more than 15 percent so far this year.

The main index has lost about a fifth this year, making it one of the worst performing markets in the world, as a series of rate increases to battle high inflation hit corporate earnings growth.

Foreign funds bought Indian shares worth $51.49 million on Thursday. They are still net sellers of about $139.5 million so far in September.

Future sessions would also follow global cues in the absence of any significant domestic triggers, Quantum Securities' Dewan said.

The 50-share NSE index closed up 1.41 percent at 5,015.45. There were 1.3 losers for every gainer in the broader section, with 684.1 million shares changing hands.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.11 percent, while Japan closed up 1 percent.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd rose 4.4 percent, after a banking source said the company is raising a 331 million pound ($518 million) short-term acquisition bridge loan to back its purchase of British travel company Holidaybreak . .

* Gati Ltd rose 4.9 percent after its board approved the transfer of its shipping business into an unit and said it was planning to form a joint venture with a global shipping firm. .

* Eros International Media rose 2.9 percent after its London-listed parent said it expected its full-year results to beat current market expectations, driven by strong performances from recent film titles. The parent Eros International Plc is an Indian movie distributor. .

TOP THREE BY VOLUME ON NSE

* Jaiprakash Associates on 39.8 million shares

* Tata Motors on 20.05 million shares

* Unitech Ltd on 20.04 million shares

