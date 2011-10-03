NEW DELHI, Oct 3 Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday as heightened concerns about the euro zone debt crisis drove Asian markets lower.

Maruti Suzuki will be in focus after the leading Indian car maker said September sales fell 21 percent.

It also said a month-long strike at one of its plants that cost the company about $135 million in lost output ended on Saturday, after workers agreed to sign discipline agreements.

Coal India will be watched after media reports cited its chairman as saying the world's largest coal miner will lose about 20 billion rupees in profit when a proposed mining bill turned into law.

The proposed bill, approved by India's cabinet on Friday, calls on coal miners to share a maximum 26 percent of their profits with local communities.

Shares in Coal India fell about 5 percent on Friday following the news.

At 8:21 a.m. (0251 GMT), MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was 2.3 percent lower.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 1.7 percent, indicating a weaker opening for the Indian market.

The 30-share BSE index had shed 12.8 percent in the three months to September, its biggest quarterly fall since the months following the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Cairn India Ltd after it said on Sunday it has discovered natural gas in Sri Lanka's offshore Mannar Basin, confirming an earlier announcement by Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

* Jaiprakash Associates after the engineering and construction firm said cement shipments in September rose 17 percent to 1.35 million tonnes.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro off to rocky start on Dexia, EU concerns * Oil tumbles on euro debt crisis fears * Stocks, euro fall, gold gains on Europe worries * Wall St ends worst quarter since 2008 meltdown * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

