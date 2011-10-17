NEW DELHI, Oct 17 Indian shares are set to open higher on Monday, with software services leader Tata Consultancy Services in focus ahead of its quarterly results.

TCS, which gets most of its revenue from exports, is expected to report a 16.5 percent rise in profit for the September quarter.

Energy major Reliance Industries , which reported on Saturday a 15.8 percent growth in its quarterly net profit, may trade lower as its profit was boosted by other income, said Arun Kejriwal, strategist at research firm KRIS.

The company will suspend oil and gas drilling pending an internal valuation of its exploration and production strategy, the Mint newspaper reported on Monday citing sources briefed by the company.

Reliance, India's most valuable firm and the heaviest stock in the main index, had risen 2.4 percent on Friday to its highest close in about 2-1/2 months ahead of the results.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.7 percent at 0242 GMT, and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.5 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the Indian market.

On Friday, the main 30-share BSE index rose 1.2 percent to its highest close in nearly four weeks.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* NIIT after the software trainer said it had sold its U.S. unit's entire stake in Element K Corp, a step-down subsidiary, to Ireland-based SkillSoft Ltd for $110 million.

* Hindustan Construction Co after the federal ministry of environment and forests declined to approve the first phase of a $31-billion-township being developed by the firm's unit Lavasa Corp citing non-compliance with conditions specified by a ministerial panel.

* Rain Commodities after the company said its board would consider buyback of shares on Oct. 25.

