(Updates to close)

* Reliance Industries drops 3.8 pct after results

* Tata Consultancy shares decline ahead of earnings

* Tata Motors gains on robust Sept global sales

By Sanjeev Choudhary

NEW DELHI, Oct 17 Indian shares drifted lower on Monday, dragged down by energy major Reliance Industries and profit booking by traders after the market ended at its highest closing level in four weeks in the previous session.

The main 30-share BSE index ended down 0.34 percent at 17,025.09, with 12 of its components declining. Indian shares have fallen about 17 percent so far this year, but gained 5.2 percent last week.

"There is a sort of consolidation underway in the market. Traders are booking profits after several days of rally," said Alex Mathews, head of research at Geogit BNP Paribas financial services.

Beaten down financial stocks such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank climbed on value buying, while automaker Tata Motors rose after reporting robust global sales for September.

India's most valuable company Reliance Industries closed 3.8 percent lower at 833.80 rupees as investors worried over slowing gas output and refining margins that came below expectations.

Reliance Industries, the heaviest stock in the main index, had risen 2.4 percent on Friday to its highest close in about 2-1/2 months ahead of its results.

CLSA lowered its rating on Reliance to "outperform" from "buy" and cut its target price to 950 rupees from 960, citing premium to global peers and weak gross refining margins.

Software services firms were weak on profit booking after a sharp rally following the Infosys results last week. The IT index fell 0.5 percent.

Top software servicer exporter Tata Consultancy services , ended down 1.3 percent ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. TCS is expected to report a 16.5 percent rise in profit for the September quarter.

Rival Infosys ended almost flat, while Wipro was down 1.8 percent.

Top lender State Bank of India gained 0.5 percent to 1,891.80 rupees on value buying after having fallen 24 percent in three months. Smaller rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank rose 0.95 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

"We are seeing a tug-of-war between those who are convinced that the worst may be over for the economy in terms of inflation and interest rates and others still looking for clues," said D. D. Sharma, vice-president at brokerage Anand Rathi.

Automakers rose 1.6 percent, led by Tata Motors, the owner of Jaguar Land Rover, that jumped 4.5 percent to close at 188 rupees after it said late on Friday its global sales rose 24 percent in September.

The resumption of limited production at top car maker Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant boosted its shares by 2.4 percent.

Larsen & Toubro , which reports earnings on Friday, ended down 1.95 percent.

Shares in Coal India , the world's largest coal miner, and power utility NTPC fell 0.43 and 2.7 percent, respectively, on constrained supply of coal.

Floods in eastern Orissa state, a strike at state-run Coal India, the key supplier, and political protests in the southern Andhra Pradesh state had hit coal supplies, leading to lower power generation last week.

The coal supply situation was improving, power minister Sushil Kumar Shinde had said on Friday.

The 50-share NSE index shed 0.27 percent to end at 5,118.25. In the broader market, there were 686 gainers for 743 losers on total volume of about 480 million shares.

World stocks hit a 1-1/2 month high after France and Germany said over the weekend they were making progress on a plan to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.

European stocks rose nearly 0.5 percent while emerging stocks gained 1.53 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* NIIT advanced 13.8 percent to 49.80 rupees after the software trainer said it had sold its U.S. unit's entire stake in Element K Corp, a step-down subsidiary, to Ireland-based SkillSoft Ltd for $110 million.

* Rain Commodities jumped 11.8 percent to 29.30 rupees after the company said late on Friday its board would consider buyback of shares on Oct. 25.

* Oberoi Realty ended up 4.2 percent at 234.85 rupees after the company reported a 16.7 percent growth in its July-September profit.

* Hindustan Construction Co fell 3 percent to 27.45 rupees after the federal ministry of environment and forests declined to approve the first phase of a $31-billion-township being developed by the firm's unit Lavasa Corp citing non-compliance with conditions specified by a ministerial panel.

MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* Onelife Cap on 34.05 million shares

* Tata Motors on 24.14 million shares

* IRB Infra Dev on 12.15 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee climbs to 3-wk high on euro surge * Indian bond yields rise further, hit new 37-mo peak * Euro falls to session low versus dollar * Brent turns negative on German remarks * EU policy hopes lift stocks, euro * U.S. stock index futures signal higher open * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan) ((sanjeev.choudhary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 41781016; Reuters Messaging:

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on:

U.S. company news TOP/EQU] European company news Forex news TOP/FRX] Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview