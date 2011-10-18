MUMBAI, Oct 18 Indian shares are expected to fall early on Tuesday on worries of foreign fund outflows as risk aversion grips global investors.

Leading motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp will be in focus ahead of its results. A Reuters poll estimated quarterly profit rose 11 percent.

Top software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services , which does not expect to increase its prices in the near term due to global economic uncertainty, will also be watched. It posted slightly lower-than-expected 14.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit. [ ID:nL3E7LI08K ]

Asian stocks and commodities were trading down after Germany's finance minister cautioned against hopes for a quick fix to Europe's debt problem, reminding investors not to become too optimistic about a rapid development to the two-year-old crisis.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.6 percent at 0242 GMT, and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were down 1.1 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market.

On Monday, the main 30-share BSE index fell 0.34 percent to 17,025.09 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bharat Petroleum Corp , after a source said the state-run firm's 120,000 barrels per day Bina refinery in central India may begin operating at full capacity by end-October.

* Mandhana Industries , after a top official told Reuters it does not expect a significant impact on revenues in the current fiscal year as the textile firm added a number of new clients.

* ING Vysya Bank , after its chief financial officer said the bank sees net interest margin (NIM) of 3.1-3.3 percent in the current financial year ending March. The bank reported an NIM of 3.35 percent for September quarter.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro off 1-mth high as crisis plan optimism ebbs * Oil falls as Germany dampens hope for debt plan * German comments sap sentiment,send markets lower * Germany's caution on debt plan sinks Wall St * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview