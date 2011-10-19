MUMBAI, Oct 19 Indian shares are expected to nudge higher on Wednedsay, with Hero MotoCorp in focus after the motorcycle maker posted a better-than-expected 19 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Hero MotoCorp said late on Tuesday it was confident of boosting sales despite concerns over rising inflation and fuel costs in Asia's third-largest economy. .

Still, investors will be cautious after ratings agency Moody's downgraded Spain's sovereign credit rating, fueling concerns about the euro zone debt problems, said Sailav Kaji, director of institutional equities & chief strategist at Padmakshi Financial Services.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were limited by the cut to Spain's sovereign credit rating.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.18 percent at 0313 GMT, and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were up 0.4 percent, pointing to a higher opening for the Indian market.

On Tuesday, the main 30-share BSE index fell 1.6 percent to their lowest close in two weeks at 16,748.29 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's top drugmaker by market value, will be watched after it offered to buy all of the outstanding shares it does not already own in its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries for $24.50 apiece.

* Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals after its board approved investing 1.54 billion rupees to set up two single super phosphate plants in the western states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

* 3i Infotech Ltd after the company said its board would consider raising capital via rights issue of shares.

* GVK Power and Infrastructure after the firm said its unit acquired 13.5 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport for $231 million.

* Torrent Power after its July-September net profit fell 28 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro inches down after Moody's cuts Spain * Oil rises as Wall St buying trumps China concern * Asian stocks rise, Moody's Spain cut weighs * Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

