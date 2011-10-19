(Updates to mid morning)

* HDFC Bank climbs 2.6 pct ahead of results

* Hero MotoCorp gains nearly 5 pct after strong profits

MUMBAI, Oct 19 Indian shares climbed 1.6 percent on Wednesday, propelled by financials such as HDFC Bank , ICICI and State Bank as risk appetite improved globally.

Quarterly results that showed the outlook for companies was not as bad as feared also underpinned the market, traders said.

Hero MotoCorp , India's largest motorcycle maker, rallied nearly 5 percent after it beat street estimates with a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it was confident of boosting sales despite concerns over rising inflation and fuel costs in Asia's third-largest economy. .

"The results that have come till now suggests that the problems are not as much as originally feared. That has given some confidence," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC Global Securities.

By 11:17 a.m. (0547 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 1.58 percent at 17,012.47 points with all its components advancing.

HDFC Bank, the country's No. 3 lender that reports quarterly results on Wednesday, was up 2.6 percent at 489.4 rupees. The bank is expected to post a 27 percent rise in profit for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Bigger rivals State Bank was up 2.3 percent and ICICI gained 2.6 percent.

Tata Motors , India's largest truck maker, rose 3.6 percent on hopes for improving sales. The company, which also owns the premium Jaguar and Land Rover brands and the Nano, one of the cheapest car, had last week reported a 24 percent rise in global September sales.

"The numbers have been quite good. That should be seen as a kind of game changer for Tata Motors because in this kind of an environment they are having robust sales both for JLR as well as domestic brands," said Deven Choksey, CEO and managing director of K.R. Choksey.

Sales of Jaguar Land Rover rose an annual 42 percent in September.

Still, the outlook for the market remains clouded by economic concerns. The central bank is widely expected to deliver another rate rise next Tuesday before pausing. It has already increased rates a dozen times since mid-March 2010 to fight high inflation. [IDnI8E7KS026]

The BSE index has risen 1.8 percent since the end of September, but is down 18 percent this year as high borrowing costs squeezed corporate profits and a series of government scandals paralysed government policy making.

The 50-share NSE index was up 1.56 percent at 5,115.6 points.

In the broader market, there were 1083 gainers for 266 losers on total volumes of 177.79 million shares.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, but gains were capped by a cut to Spain's sovereign credit rating from Moody's Investors Service that kept investors' risk appetite in check.

A rise in U.S. stocks and a report that Europe will strengthen the region's rescue fund helped improve sentiment, with spreads over a key Asian credit default swaps index narrowing several basis points.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.41 percent, while Japan's Nikkei up 0.18 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Power utility and infrastructure developer GVK Power and Infrastructure rose as much as 3.4 percent after the firm said its unit acquired 13.5 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport for $231 million.

* Construction firm IVRCL Ltd rose more than 5 percent after it said it got orders worth 5.52 billion rupees. .

* Fertiliser maker Coromandel International rose more than 5 percent after it said late on Tuesday its board approved one-for-one bonus issue of debentures worth 15 rupees each. .

MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* GVK Power on 5.36 million shares

* Chambal Fertilisers on 5.21 million shares

* Tata Motors on 4.34 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee up on euro * Indian bond yields at 37-months peak * Euro recovers after Spain but downside eyed * Brent dips below $111, Spain downgrade weighs * Asian stocks rise, but Moody's Spain cut weighs * Wall St rallies on Europe, Apple falls late * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news TOP/EQU] European company news Forex news TOP/FRX] Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview