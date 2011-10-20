MUMBAI, Oct 20 Indian shares are expected to start lower on Thursday as foreign funds are seen keeping away from risky assets due to uncertainty about euro zone debt problems.

Bajaj Auto , the country's second-largest motorcycle maker, will be in focus ahead of its quarterly results. Analysts expect Bajaj to post a rise of 12 percent in quarterly net profit, according to Starmine Professional Estimates.

Infosys will also be on the radar after the No.2 software services exporter said it aims to double the revenue share from Europe to 40 percent of its total sales by the end of its 2014 financial year, as cost-strapped global companies step up outsourcing.

Asian stocks fell on Thursday, as growing investor caution about taking risks ahead of a key European leaders' summit at the weekend weighed on riskier assets across the board and supported safe-haven government bonds.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.7 percent at 0313 GMT, and the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc1 were down 1.04 percent, pointing to a lower opening for the Indian market.

On Wednesday, the main 30-share BSE index rose 2 percent to 17,085.34 points, its highest closing since Sept. 20.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Agro-chemicals maker Rallis India , a unit of Tata Chemicals , after a top official said it was looking for global manufacturing contracts at its Dahej plant in Gujarat.

* Software services firm Mastek after a top official said its September-quarter net loss widened, mauled mainly by increased wages, a project transition cost of 25 million rupees and forex exposures hurt by volatile markets.

* State-run explorer Oil India after a source said it was considering buying a stake in the Gabon assets of French oil producer Maurel et Prom .

* GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd after its unit bought 14 percent stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd for 6.14 billion rupees.

FACTORS TO WATCH * For technical analysis double click on www.reutersindia.net * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * FOREX-Euro dips, dogged by doubts over EU crisis plan * Crude sinks as Europe woes outweigh US stock draw * Asian shares lower, euro capped ahead of Europe summit

* Euro zone chatter triggers late selloff * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.....TW] Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..FRX/] Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...JP/] ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview