MUMBAI, Oct 21 Indian shares are expected to cautiously advance on Friday as investors take heart from positive sentiment across Asian markets and the onset of festive season at home.

Larsen and Toubro , the country's largest infrastructure firm, will be watched ahead of its quarterly results. Analysts expect Larsen to post a rise of around 23 percent in quarterly revenue, according to Thomson One.

India's largest real estate firm, DLF , will be in focus after the country's capital markets regulator said it would investigate allegations it failed to disclose a police complaint against an associate firm in its share sale document.

Maruti Suzuki , India's biggest carmaker, is expected to gain after a 13-day strike, the latest in a series of labour disputes this year that has cost the firm around $400 million in lost production, appeared to have ended.

"The market has to rise on expected buying ahead of Diwali for the next two-three sessions," said Kishor Ostwal, chairman and managing director, CNI Research.

Asian shares inched up on Friday, but markets largely stayed within range, as investors awaited a weekend meeting of European leaders for signs of progress in resolving the region's debt crisis.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, with the materials sector and the energy sector -- the previous day's laggards, leading the rise as gold and oil prices steadied.

Japan's Nikkei stock average opened down 0.04 percent.

On Thursday, the main 30-share BSE index fell 0.9 percent to 16,936.89 points.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* KPIT Cummins Infosystems after its July-September net profit jumped 54 percent.

* Indiabulls Real Estates after its second quarter net profit grew 22 percent.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro holds nerve for now, risks loom * Brent oil rises, key European summit eyed * Asian markets cautious ahead of Europe summit * Wall St edges higher; Europe anxiety remains * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Henry Foy and Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

