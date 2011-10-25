* RBI raises rates by expected 25 bps

* 10-yr bond yield touches intra-day low 8.67 percent

* Main stock index ends up 1.9 pct

* Heavy supplies seen weighing on bond prices

By Aditya Phatak and Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Oct 25 Indian bond yields and swap rates fell sharply on Tuesday after the central bank signalled that it may end its tightening cycle, although any reprieve for bonds is expected to be temporary due to the massive supply lined up for the coming months.

The likelihood of a rate move at its December review is "relatively low," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement, after it raised interest rates for the 13th time since early 2010.

At 3:31 p.m.(1001 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.73 percent from 8.76 percent before the policy decision. It had fallen to an intra-day low 8.67 percent, post the central bank's review.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.31 percent against 7.40 percent before the announcement.

The one-year rate eased to 8.10 percent from 8.19 percent prior to the rate decision. It had touched a low of 8.08 percent.

"In the near term, bond yields may go back again towards 8.85 percent as you have the auctions coming in Friday onwards every week," said Jayesh Mehta, managing director and country treasurer at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.

Bonds yields have been under intense upward pressure since late September after the government stunned investors by announcing it would borrow 2.2 trillion rupees in October-March against a budgeted 1.67 trillion rupees. The 10-year bond yield had touched a 37-month high of 8.85 percent last week.

Concerns that slowing economic growth and a yawning fiscal deficit could force the government to borrow even more will also hurt sentiment for bonds.

The government was unlikely to meet its deficit targets for 2011/12 that ends in March, the central bank said in its macroeconomic and monetary developments report on Monday. It revised down its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.6 percent from 8 percent with a downward bias.

The government has a fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of the GDP in the current fiscal year.

"Borrowing could be even more than announced as easing growth may stretch fiscal deficit wider. So unless open market operations are announced soon, the yields are unlikely to stay below 9 percent," said a senior treasury official with a primary dealership.

OIS CURVE

Most market participants expect the negative spread between the 5-year swap rate and 1-year swap to narrow slightly, but said the curve is unlikely to realign completely.

"The swap curve will correct only when the policy rates actually start coming down. For that there has to be a very clear expectation that yes, short-term rates are coming down which is still some time away," said Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer at HDFC Bank.

The negative spread between the two rates has narrowed to 79 basis points after widening as much as 107 basis points on Sept. 19 -- the most in at least 39 months.

Expectations that the central bank was at the end of its tightening cycle sent Indian shares 1.9 percent higher. The main index has lost about 16 percent so far this year.

The partially convertible rupee was largely unchanged after the policy decision. The unit was trading at 49.64/65 per dollar, stronger from its previous close of 49.825/835.

Traders said the local currency will see volatility in coming days as Europe's debt woes batter global economic sentiment and domestic macro-fundamentals like current account deficit loom large.

"Rupee will be choppy for a month and half at least. It should move in a range of 48.50-51.00 during that time. Any improvement in rupee's fortune are likely only in first quarter of calendar year 2012," Parthasarthy of HDFC said. (Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)