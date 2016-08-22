World First closes FX options business
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, the company said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based firm.
MUMBAI Aug 22 India bonds and rupee fell on Monday after the government said the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Urjit Patel would be promoted to Governor, a role in which he is expected to hold the line on inflation by keeping interest rates on hold.
Patel is due to start his term on Sept. 4 after his appoinment on Saturday.
The Indian rupee fell to a near one-month low of 67.17/67.18 to the dollar, compared with its close of 67.07 per dollar on Friday.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.14 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
CAPE TOWN, Feb 1 South Africa's African Equity Empowerment Investments Ltd. will list its fishing and food unit on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on March 2, the chief executive said on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest sharia-compliant bank in the United Arab Emirates, has appointed banks ahead of a potential benchmark-sized U.S. dollar sukuk sale, banking sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.