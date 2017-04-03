(Repeats to widen distribution)
April 3 India's NSE index rose as much
as 0.51 percent to a record high of 9,220.65 on Monday,
surpassing its previous peak in March, while the rupee
hit its highest in nearly 1-1/2 years, after strong foreign
buying in domestic markets.
Bonds also rallied, sending the benchmark 10-year bond yield
down 7 basis points to 6.62 percent.
The NSE's record high surpassed its previous milestone of
9,218.40 points hit on March 17. The index was last up 0.3
percent.
The rupee strengthened to as much as 64.7650 per dollar, its
strongest since October 2015, from its previous close of
64.8550.
Foreign investors bought a net $8.85 billion in Indian
shares and debt last month, as prospects of additional reforms
and hopes for an improving economy bolstered sentiment towards
the country.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)