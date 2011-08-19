(Updates to noon)

* Main index on course for 4th straight weekly fall

* Infosys down more than 7 pct on weak business prospects

* Global cues, domestic growth slowdown fears weigh

MUMBAI, Aug 19 Indian shares fell as much as 2.2 percent on Friday and are on course to log their fourth straight weekly loss, dragged by a battering of global equities on growing worries that the U.S. economy was sliding back into recession.

Lingering worries about a slowdown in India's economic growth and profitability of domestic companies due to surging interest rates also weighed on investor sentiment.

Infosys , India's No. 2 software services company, led the losses in the market, falling as much as 7.8 percent to their lowest level in more than 21 months on worries about a sharp drop in outsourcing demand in a weak global economy.

India's showcase $76 billion software and services sector, which has already been reeling under competitive pressure and sluggish demand, counts the United States and Europe as the two biggest markets.

At 12:14 p.m. (0644 GMT), India's main 30-share BSE index was trading down 1.8 percent, or 300.09 points, at 16,170.95, with all but seven of its components in the negative territory.

The index, which is down more than 21 percent this year, had earlier fallen as much as 2.2 percent to 16,114.60 points -- its lowest since May last year.

"We already have a slightly gloomy prospect on the domestic macro front and to top it the global economy is looking much worse now than it was six months ago," said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

"In a global environment like this, it is very difficult to predict the course of the market. We just have to wait it out."

Asian stocks extended losses, with South Korea's benchmark shedding 5 percent on Friday, and gold prices rose to an all-time high as investors rushed into safe-havens after heavy losses on U.S. and European markets overnight.

European equities suffered their biggest daily slide in 2-1/2 years on Thursday, while the S&P 500 index fell 4.5 percent, the sixth time in two weeks that it has moved by 4 percent or more in a single session.

Concerns about a slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy added to the negative cues from the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley had pared this week its growth forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.2 percent from 7.7 percent earlier.

Larsen & Toubro , India's top engineering and construction firm, was down 4.9 percent at 1,548 rupees on concerns that a slowdown in GDP growth would crimp investment in infrastructure projects.

Top power equipment firm Bharat Heavy Electricals was also down nearly 4 percent at 1,693 rupees.

Shares in other Indian software exporters that have large exposure to the United States also took a hit on prospects of a cutback in technology spending by their overseas clients and pressure on pricing for their services.

Tata Consultancy Services , the sector leader, fell 3.8 percent to 926 rupees and No. 3 exporter Wipro dropped as much as 5.4 percent to 310.50, its lowest level in nearly two years.

Shares in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and the country's No. 2 lender ICICI Bank , dropped 2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, on selling by institutional investors.

The 50-share NSE index was down 1.8 percent at 4,855.10 points.

In the broader market, losers were ahead of gainers in the ratio of 5.8:1 with 322 million shares changing hands.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* GTL fell as much as 8 percent to 47.65 rupees after the telecoms infrastructure firm reported a 68 percent drop in its April-June quarter net profit.

* State-run Power Finance Corp was down 4 percent at 143.65 rupees. Sources told Reuters late Thursday that the company had raised more than 32 billion rupees via 5-year and 15-year bonds.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Suzlon Energy on 13 million shares

* Unitech on 11 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 6 million shares

