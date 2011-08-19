* Main index posts longest weekly losing streak since Sept 2008

* Infosys, other leading techs post biggest fall in 21 months

* Global cues, domestic growth slowdown fears weigh on sentiment

* Infrastructure stocks incl L&T fall on investment slowdown jitters (Updates to close)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Aug 19 Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent on Friday to log their fourth straight weekly loss, their longest weekly losing streak since the Lehman collapse, as fears of the United States sliding into a recession triggered a global flight from risky assets.

Lingering worries about a slowdown in India's economic growth and profitability of domestic companies due to surging interest rates in Asia's third-largest economy also weighed on investor sentiment.

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Friday the Indian stock markets had been affected by the U.S. market sentiments but the country's economy was robust and the growth story was intact.

Global stocks were also hammered on Friday on worries about a banking crisis in Europe as some lenders in the region faced a short-term funding crunch, with most investors rushing to the safety of gold, which hit a record high.

"The market will continue to be in bearish trend and there is more downside left in the absence of definite signal on how the European situation would be resolved," said Anshu Kapoor, private wealth head at Edelweiss Global Wealth Management.

Infosys , India's No. 2 software firm, was the top loser in the Indian market, ending down 5.5 percent at 2,224.70 rupees, its lowest closing level in 21 months, on worries about a drop in outsourcing demand in a weak global economy.

India's showcase $76 billion software and services sector, which has already been reeling under competitive pressure and sluggish demand, counts the United States and Europe as its two biggest markets.

The benchmark 30-share BSE index closed down 1.99 percent, or 328.12 points, at 16,141.67, with 21 components in the red, after having fallen as much as 2.9 percent to go below the 16,000-mark for the first time in about 15 months.

The BSE index, which is down 21 percent this year, dropped 5 percent on the week, extending its losses to 14 percent in four straight weeks, its longest weekly losing streak since September 2008.

Morgan Stanley had pared this week its growth forecast for the Indian economy for the current fiscal year to 7.2 percent from 7.7 percent earlier.

"We already have a slightly gloomy prospect on the domestic macro front and to top it the global economy is looking much worse now than it was six months ago," said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive of Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

"In a global environment like this, it is very difficult to predict the course of the market. We just have to wait it out."

India's three largest IT companies -- Tata Consultancy , Infosys and Wipro -- dragged the software services sector index down as much as 6.3 percent to its lowest level since November 2009.

Tata Consultancy slumped 3.5 percent to 928.95 rupees and Wipro closed 2.4 percent lower at 320.35 rupees.

Brokerage BNP Paribas on Thursday downgraded the sector to "deteriorating" from "neutral" on large cuts in earnings per share, citing macro weakness and likely recession.

"Over the next few quarters, not only should Indian IT growth slow due to a higher base from continued headcount dependence, but weaker macro data should only worsen the situation," BNP said in the note.

Larsen & Toubro , India's top engineering and construction firm, closed down 5.1 percent at 1,545.55 rupees on concerns that a slowdown in the country's economic growth would crimp investment in infrastructure projects.

Top power equipment firm Bharat Heavy Electricals also closed down 4.6 percent at 1,681.95 rupees.

Shares in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and the country's No. 2 lender ICICI Bank , dropped 1.2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, on selling by institutional investors, traders said.

The 50-share NSE index closed down 1.99 percent at 4,845.65 points.

In the broader market, losers were ahead of gainers in the ratio of 3:1 on relatively heavy volume of 700 million shares.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* GTL closed 6.3 percent lower at 48.55 rupees, having fallen as much as 8 percent earlier, after the telecoms infrastructure firm reported a 68 percent drop in its April-June quarter net profit.

* Reliance Communications dropped 2.4 percent to 73.95 rupees. Sources told Reuters the telecoms operator has hired UBS to sell its stake in its tower unit and has reached out to several strategic and private-equity firms.

MAIN TOP 3 BY VOLUME

* Suzlon Energy on 37 million shares

* Unitech on 24 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 15 million shares

