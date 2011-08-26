(Updates to late-morning)

* Market focus firmly on U.S. Federal Reserve chief's speech

* Continuous selling by foreign investors a worryInfosys, TCS up; lenders fall

NEW DELHI, Aug 26 Indian shares edged down in choppy trade on Friday as caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve chief's speech amid nervousness about the outlook of the world's biggest economy.

Lenders extended losses, while battered shares in software services exporters and automakers gained.

The main 30-share BSE index was down 0.11 percent at 16,129.01 points by 0611 GMT, with half of its components declining, having risen as much as 0.7 percent earlier.

"The market is just trying to recover some of the lost ground but that largely depends on the mood of the foreign institutional investors (FIIs)," said K.K. Mital, head of portfolio management at Globe Capital in New Delhi.

"They have been selling continuously."

Foreign funds have been net sellers of more than $2 billion of local shares this month after purchasing a net $1.7 billion of equities in July.

"There are expectations of a Fed package. The market is looking at that," Mital said.

Ben Bernanke, scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. New York time(1400 GMT), is most likely to outline gradualist measures to help the U.S. economy, which would disappoint those looking for dramatic action, such as a fresh round of asset purchases.

A lower close on Friday would lead the main index to its fifth straight weekly loss. The index is down more than a fifth this year amid concerns that rising local interest rates would hurt corporate profitability and slow economic expansion.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.1 percent at 4,834.80. In the broader market, there were nearly two losers for every gainer on a total volume of 215 million shares.

Lenders fell on continued worries that higher interest rates would curb their credit growth. Top lender State Bank of India was down 1.7 percent at 1,296.70 rupees, while No. 2 ICICI Bank fell 0.5 percent to 829.80 rupees.

Infosys , India's No.2 software services exporter, was up 1.9 percent at 2,223.95 rupees, while its larger rival Tata Consultancy added 1.5 percent to 964.20 rupees. The sector index was up 1.14 percent.

Infosys shares have lost more than 35 percent of their value this year, while Tata Consultancy shares are down over 17 percent over economic worries in the United States, their largest market.

Battered automobile stocks also gained. Tata Motors was up 1 percent at 721.80 rupees, while leading car maker Maruti Suzuki gained 0.6 percent. The sector index added 1.13 percent.

Asian markets were mixed on Friday. The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 0.15 percent, but Japan's Nikkei gained 0.29 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Amtek Auto Ltd rose 3.3 percent to 142.30 rupees, after the auto parts maker's board approved spending upto 2.91 billion rupees to buy back shares.

* Tata Power fell 2.9 percent to 1,015.90 rupees. Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" and has cut its target price to 900 rupees from 1,221 rupees.

MAIN TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* Suzlon on 9.9 million shares

* K.S. Oils on 9.8 million shares

* Resurgere Mines And Minerals India on 9.6 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar eases but could extend gains on Fed * Brent stays static; mkt awaits Bernanke's speech * Asian shares edge up, dollar firm * US STOCKS-Tense market falls ahead of Bernanke speech * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon) (devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98187 86430; Reuters Messaging: devidutta.tripathy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview