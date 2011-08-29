Mumbai, Aug 29 Indian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, tracking gains across Asia after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman left the door open for further action to stimulate the world's biggest economy and fight unemployment.

Shares in largest listed developer DLF Ltd will be in focus after the Financial Express reported the company was in talks to sell its 70 percent stake in DLF IT Park in Noida to financial services firm IDFC.

At 0303 GMT, the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was up 1.9 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.5 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were up nearly 1 percent.

On Friday, the 30-share main stock index ended down 1.8 percent at 15,848.83 and posted a fifth straight weekly loss.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Sesa Goa Ltd , after the miner said its performance would be affected after the country's top court extended a ban on mining to two more districts in a key iron ore producing state. .

* Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd , after its board approved issuing 36 million shares to Chairman Kalanithi Maran on a preferential basis. .

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar struggles on expectations for Sept Fed action * Brent slips below $111 as Irene spares oil refineries * Asia stocks up on Fed hopes;Irene spares NYC * Wall St posts 1st weekly gain in more than a month * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Prashant Mehra & Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan) (anurag.kotoky@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 4178 1024; Reuters Messaging: anurag.kotoky.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

