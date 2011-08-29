* Main index sees biggest single day gain since May 2009

* Local shares join Asian rebound on Fed stimulus hopes

* Uncertainty for govt eases as anti-graft stir ends - analysts

* Gainers include Reliance Industries, techs, banks (Updates to close)

By Prashant Mehra

MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian shares jumped 3.6 percent on Monday -- their biggest single-day gain since May 2009 -- joining a rebound across Asia, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chief raised hopes for further monetary stimulus in the world's biggest economy.

Software services companies, whose biggest market is the United States, financial stocks and Reliance Industries , which had all been beaten down in recent weeks, led the recovery, as investors bought stocks and covered short positions.

The 30-share BSE index closed up 3.58 percent, or 567.50 points to 16,416.33, with 28 of its components closing in the green, after rising as much as 3.9 percent earlier. The rebound came after three straight sessions of losses.

"The initial gains were on account of short covering. But the fact that gains have sustained for the entire day shows that there has been some serious buying as well," said D.D. Sharma, senior vice president at Anand Rathi Securities.

"It looks like value buyers are more confident because of all the events over the weekend. For now, it looks like a bottom has been formed and the market should consolidate."

Ben Bernanke, who spoke at an annual Fed conference on Friday, gave no details of further action to boost the U.S. recovery, but said the central bank's policy panel would meet for two days next month instead of one to discuss more monetary stimulus, offering some hope to investors.

An almost two week-long anti-graft protest in India also ended on Sunday, which analysts said could help ease the uncertainty for the federal government.

Software stocks, which stand to gain if the outlook for the U.S. market improves, led the gains, with export-powered Tata Consultancy Services rising 7.5 percent. Smaller rivals Infosys and Wipro gained 4.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

Banking stocks, which have seen a sharp sell-off in recent weeks over worries about credit demand amidst rising interest rates, recovered sharply, helped by short covering.

Largest lender State Bank of India rose 2.7 percent, while rivals ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were up 4.6 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Shares of banking licence hopefuls L&T Finance Holdings and Reliance Capital also ended about 10 percent higher after the central bank released draft guidelines for licensing of new banks in the private sector.

Energy major Reliance Industries , which was briefly toppled by Coal India as the country's top-listed firm , rose nearly 5 percent to 755.05 rupees, its biggest single-day gain since November 2009.

Reliance, a favourite with foreign investors, has been weighed down over the past few months due to slowing gas output and margin worries across its other segments. Before Monday's gains, it had fallen almost 30 percent in 2011, compared with a 21 percent decline in the main index.

Shares in largest listed developer DLF Ltd rose 4.7 percent after the Financial Express newspaper reported the company was in talks to sell its 70 percent stake in DLF IT Park on the outskirts of New Delhi to financial services firm IDFC, to help cut its debt.

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp bucked the trend, ending down 1.1 percent ahead of a board meeting to approve a draft prospectus for a follow-on share sale. Analysts believe the public offer is unlikely in the current volatile market.

The 50-share Nifty index ended 3.6 percent higher at 4,919.60 points.

In the broader market, 1,243 advances overwhelmed 213 declines on a robust volume of 546.4 million shares.

STOCKS THAT MOVED

* Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd rose 6.9 percent to 23.25 rupees, after its board approved issuing 36 million shares to chairman Kalanithi Maran on a preferential basis.

* Reliance Broadcast rose 3.3 percent to 77.85 rupees, after its chief executive said the firm is in talks with several private equity players and strategic investors to raise 3 billion-4 billion rupees ($64-$86 million) through a stake sale.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME ON NSE

* Unitech on 48.5 million shares

* IFCI on 22.4 million shares

* Jaiprakash Associates on 19.2 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar dips after Bernanke but losses limited * Brent around $111 as Irene weakens, dollar slides * Shares rise; dollar dips on stimulus hopes * U.S. stock index futures signal early gains * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

(Editing by Malini Menon) (prashant.mehra@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6636 9029; Reuters Messaging: prashant.mehra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview