MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian shares are seen starting flat on Monday as investors turn cautious after four straight sessions of gains ahead of key economic data, and weak sentiment in other Asian markets.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki , India's top carmaker, will be in focus after it reported a more than halving of its quarterly net profit, wider than industry estimates.

Shares in software companies will also be in the spotlight after Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3 software services exporter, beat street estimates with a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit, and forecast a 2 to 4.1 percent on quarter rise in its information technology services revenue this quarter.

The Indian government is expected to announce April-September fiscal deficit and September infrastructure output later in the day.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.9 percent by 0309 GMT, and South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.4 percent lower while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc2 were trading marginally higher, pointing to a flat opening for the Indian market.

On Friday, the main 30-share BSE index ended up nearly 3 percent to 17,804.80 points bolstered by gains in financials.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Bharat Electronics after it posted a 20 percent rise in September quarter net profit.

* Redington (India) after the technology products distributor's July-September net jumped 24.3 percent.

* BGR Energy Systems after the company said it received a notice from the Central Excise Department claiming additional service tax.

* Tata Global Beverages after the company's September-quarter net profit grew 49 percent.

