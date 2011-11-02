(Updates to noon)

* Index drops as much as 0.8 pct earlier on euro zone worries

* Reliance Industries leads gains after falling in last 2 days

* Wipro falls 2 pct on worries about earnings growth outlook

MUMBAI, Nov 2 Indian shares rose 0.5 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday on value buying after last two sessions' fall, but the gains were capped by worries over the euro zone debt crisis after Greece's call for a referendum.

Energy major Reliance Industries led the gains, rising as much as 1.7 percent to 875.50 rupees on select bargain hunting in the index heavyweight that had shed 4.4 percent in the past two days.

Bajaj Auto was trading 1.8 percent higher at 1,744 rupees after the No. 2 motorcycle maker posted a 7 percent rise in October vehicle sales from a year ago period.

The main 30-share BSE index was trading up 0.47 percent at 17,562.56 at 11:42 am (0612 GMT), with 22 of its components rising. The index had fallen as much as 0.8 percent earlier in the day.

"Although the market fell initially, the undercurrents are strong," S.P. Tulsian, an independent markets consultant said. "The sectors like banking and automobiles had taken a lot of beating and hence there was always room for improvement."

Tulsian said the market was unlikely to see a sharp fall from the current levels.

The benchmark, which is down more than 14 percent in 2011, have been battered this year as surging inflation and interest rates dimmed the growth outlook for the economy and corporate earnings.

The global economic uncertainty has also pushed investors away from risky assets.

India's central bank raised interest rates last month for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

Some analyst said the local markets would remain choppy in the near term on lingering worries about the impact of the euro zone debt crisis, and as the domestic corporate earnings season draws to a close.

The overseas markets witnessed a selloff after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou fought off a barrage of criticism to win the backing of his cabinet on Wednesday to push ahead with a referendum the government said would take place as soon as possible on a European Union debt bailout deal.

"The markets are at a cross-road and they should mostly recover after the G-20 summit concludes, where we can expect a positive conclusion to the Europe crisis," said R.K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Mutual Fund.

Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra were up 1.3 percent at 845.15 rupees. India's largest utility vehicles and tractor maker posted a 20 percent rise in vehicle sales last month shrugging off a series of interest rate rises.

Wipro fell as much as 2 percent to 370.90 rupees. The stock is down nearly 25 percent this year. Barclays said in a report it maintained underweight rating on the stock with a 12-month target of 340 rupees due to slower earnings growth.

State-run Hindustan Petroleum was trading 1.8 percent higher at 341.65 rupees. Its finance director said on Tuesday the company is considering an increase in petrol prices as it struggles to cut down on retailing losses.

The 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.6 percent at 5,286.75 points. In the broader market, losers were slightly ahead of gainers in the ratio of 1.3:1 on total volume of about 243 million shares.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* SKS Microfinance rose 2.7 percent after its board approved raising upto 9 billion rupees by qualified institutional placement issues.

* Ambuja Cement rose 0.3 percent before falling as much as 1.2 percent after its September quarter net profit lagged forecasts.

* SKF India rose over 1 percent after its July-September net profit jumped 36 percent.

* Drugmaker Merck fell 1.5 percent after its September quarter net profit fell 19 percent.

* Piramal Healthcare jumped 1.8 percent after it settled a patent litigation with Baxter Healthcare for generic version of Suprane.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision on 28.3 million

shares

* Indo Thai Securities on 18.57 million shares

* GVK Power on 13.02 million shares

