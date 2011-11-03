(Updates to noon)

* HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank drop; SBI bucks trend

* TCS, Infosys fall on worries over spending cuts by clients

* Foreign fund outflow concerns hurt sentiment in risk off market

* SAIL falls 2.6 pct ahead of Q2 results

MUMBAI, Nov 3 Indian shares fell 0.85 percent on Thursday , with export-driven technology stocks among the big losers on worries that escalating debt problems in Europe, their second-biggest market , may prompt clients to cut costs.

Investor confidence was also dented by the prospect of foreign fund outflows after Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan prompted a global risk-off sentiment.

At 12:09 p.m. (0639 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was trading down 0.7 percent at 17,342.4 points, with 21 of its components falling. Foreign funds had invested about $445.01 million in October, helping the index rise 7.6 percent.

"The situation globally is very volatile. The volume in the Indian markets is also pretty low making it difficult to gauge whether it will see a sharp fall from the current levels. It all depends on how the eurozone crisis pans out," said Jigar Shah, senior vice-president at brokerage KIM ENG Securities.

Analysts said the markets are at a cross-road and are expected to recover after the G-20 summit, set to be dominated by the threat of a Greek exit from the euro zone, that began on Wednesday .

India's No. 1 software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services fell 1.43 percent, while rivals Infosys Technologies and Wipro were down 1.7 percent and 1.36 percent, respectively.

The euro zone debt crisis is a worry for the sector that has been looking to increase its sales to the region to hedge against their excessive exposure to the United States.

In the September-quarter, TCS posted a slightly lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit, while No. 2 Infosys met street forecasts in its earnings.

Banking shares also fell on concerns over eroding asset quality on the back of a series of interest rates hikes which have affected corporate earnings and slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

Private lenders HDFC Bank fell 2 percent, while ICICI Bank traded 1.07 percent lower. Top state-run lender State Bank of India bucked the trend and traded 0.38 percent up.

India's central bank raised interest rates last month for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

However, data on Thursday showed that the food price index rose 12.21 percent, its highest in 9 months.

India's largest steel maker Steel Authority of India traded 2.66 percent lower ahead of its quarterly earnings . A Reuters poll of 10 brokerages has estimated net profit to fall 21 pct to 8.56 billion rupees.

India's largest cement producer Ultratech Cement fell as much as 1.45 percent after its shipments in October fell 6.8 percent from a year ago to 3.19 million tonnes.

Appetite for cement in India, the world's second-largest producer after China, has retreated in recent quarters on excess supply and a slump in the construction and property industries due to high interest rates and slowing economic growth.

Hindustan Unilever fell 2 percent on profit-booking after the stock rose 11 percent since the start of the week. The company on Monday posted a forecast beating 22 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.49 percent at 5,233.05 points. In the broader market, gainers were slightly ahead of losers in the ratio of 1.2:1 on total volume of about 156.5 million shares.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.81 percent, while S&P 500 futures ESc1 traded in Asia lost 1.36 percent.

STOCKS ON THE MOVE

* Mobile content provider OnMobile Global rose 5.85 percent after its September-quarter net profit more than doubled to 477.2 million rupees.

* Hindustan Motors fell 5 percent after the cars and auto parts manufacturer posted a net loss in the July-September quarter.

TOP THREE BY VOLUME

* Unitech Ltd on 15.08 million shares

* Shree Ashtavinayak on 7.13 million shares

* Reliance Communications on 6.12 million shares

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro slips, dogged by worries about Greece * Brent slips below $109 on Europe woes, Fed outlook * Stocks, euro, oil fall; investors shun risk * Wall St on edge over Greece but Bernanke soothes * For closing rates of Indian ADRs

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, editing by Aradhana Aravindan)(nandita.bose@thomsonreuters.com)(+91 22 66367374; Reuters Messaging: nandita.bose.reuters.com@reuters.net)

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe

DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead

TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General news Asia Macro data A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Indian rupee LME price overview