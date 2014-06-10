MUMBAI, June 10 The combined market
capitalisation of India's publicly listed companies crossed
$1.5 trillion on Monday, as billions of dollars poured into
India in the wake of Narendra Modi's stunning election victory
last month.
Modi, leading the Hindu nationalist Bhartiya Janata Party,
scored the biggest election win for 30 years, pledging sweeping
reform to create jobs and boost an economy growing below 5
percent - its slowest in more than a decade.
Strong foreign buying has pushed both the benchmark BSE
index and the broader NSE index up by just over
20 percent so far this year, posting a series of record highs -
the latest on Monday - and far outperforming a 5 percent gain in
the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan..
Foreign investors have bought a net $8.55 billion so far
this year, with $3.31 billion coming since the beginning of May.
At $1.52 trillion as of Monday's close, the market value of
the National Stock Exchange and the smaller Bombay Stock
Exchange makes India the second largest among emerging markets
in Asia, ahead of South Korea, but still below the market cap of
$2.4 trillion for Shanghai-listed shares, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
India's market capitalisation, however, remains below a peak
average of $1.82 trillion hit in December 2007, according to
data from BSE.
"This is an excellent time to invest, and our belief is that
we are in a long-term bull market that is likely to play out in
the next 7-10 years," Vijai Mantri, chief excutive of Pramerica
Asset Management said.
"Along with the strong foreign flows we are also beginning
to see domestic flows returning to the market, which is likely
to support the rally."
Shares of state-run companies, seen as desperately in need
of reform, have rallied the most, with the CNX Public Sector
Enterprises Index gaining 22.3 percent since May 15th.
Other gainers include domestic oriented sectors such as
infrastructure and construction, along with interest rate
sensitive sectors such as banking and automobile company stocks.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)