* India withdraws larger banknotes from circulation
* India's NSE down 1.3 pct; U.S. election also weighs
* Rupee gains, recovering from earlier falls
* Bonds rally; 10-year yield down 13 bps
By Swati Bhat and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, Nov 9 Indian stocks cut losses and the
rupee turned positive on Wednesday as the country's move to
withdraw larger banknotes from circulation was seen as a
positive for the economy, ushering transparency and leading to
easing inflation.
The recovery offset an initial bout of uncertainty about the
banking measures, which had been compounded as Republican
candidate Donald Trump shocked investors by winning the U.S.
presidential election.
The broader NSE share index ended down 1.3 percent
after earlier falling as much as 6.3 percent, while the rupee
strengthened to a one-month high after earlier falls
had prompted the central bank to intervene in currency markets.
Bonds held on to gains from earlier in the session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unexpected announcement on
Wednesday to remove from circulation 500 and 1,000 rupee notes
was seen as likely to hit consumer demand in the short-term.
But any pain will turn to longer-term gains, as it will help
usher in transparency, boost taxes and lower inflation,
economists said.
"In the near term, adjustments might prove difficult, but
beyond that it will be hugely beneficial for all of India and
India's reputation globally," said Jaspal Bindra, chairman of
financial firm Centrum Group.
The partially convertible rupee was at 66.48 per
dollar versus its previous close of 66.6150/6250 in late
afternoon trading after hitting 66.40, its highest since Oct. 4.
Bonds held on to its gains, with the benchmark 10-year bond
yield down 13 basis points at 6.67 percent.
Benchmark yields touched a session low of 6.64
percent, its lowest level since June 9, 2009.
Real estate shares were among the biggest decliners,
reflecting a belief that large amounts of black money are
steered towards property transactions. The Nifty Reality index
ended down 11.6 percent, with DLF Ltd,
India's biggest property developer, down 17.3 percent.
But banking shares recovered from earlier falls with the
Nifty Bank sub-index ending flat after earlier
falling as much as 7 percent as coffers are expected to swell
when people start tendering their cash.
Sectors with exposure to the U.S. economy were among the
biggest decliners due to uncertainty about Trump's presidency.
The Nifty IT index, which exports heavily to the
United States, ended down 3.25 percent.
