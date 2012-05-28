BRIEF-BME wins project for modernization of Algerian financial system
Feb 15 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros:
MUMBAI May 28 Indian shares provisionally rose 1.33 percent on Monday as an improved global risk sentiment spurred buying in financial stocks such as top lender State Bank of India and recently dented blue chips stocks.
SBI rose 4.8 percent, ICICI Bank added 2.6 percent, while Reliance Industries ended up 1.42 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.33 percent at 16,434 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index also gained 1.33 percent at 4,985.65.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
* Says enters into strategic partnership with UK-based servicing company Mount Street