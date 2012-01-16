Stada receives 3.6 bln euro offer from private equity group Cinven -FT
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates rose after data showed December headline inflation was broadly in line with expectations at 7.47 percent from a year earlier.
At 12:05 p.m. (0635 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, up 4 basis points from its level before the data was released.
The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 basis points to 7.10 percent percent, while the one-year rate climbed 3 bps to 7.87 percent.
India's main share index extended losses and was down 0.6 percent. The rupee was little changed at 51.65 to the dollar. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 12 German generic drugmaker Stada has received a 3.6 billion euro takeover offer from private equity group Cinven, the Financial Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
Feb 12 Foreign investors supported a rally on the Egyptian debt market, pushing the yields on the three-month and nine-month treasury bills lower on Sunday.