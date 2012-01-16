MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates rose after data showed December headline inflation was broadly in line with expectations at 7.47 percent from a year earlier.

At 12:05 p.m. (0635 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.19 percent, up 4 basis points from its level before the data was released.

The benchmark five-year swap rate rose 3 basis points to 7.10 percent percent, while the one-year rate climbed 3 bps to 7.87 percent.

India's main share index extended losses and was down 0.6 percent. The rupee was little changed at 51.65 to the dollar. (Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)