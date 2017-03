MUMBAI Aug 16 India's main NSE index fell as much as 3.2 percent on Friday as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit across the board on fears that an early rollback of U.S. monetary stimulus would spark foreign investors to sell.

The broader NSE index was down 3 percent at 0609 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was down 2.7 percent.

HDFC Bank Ltd fell 4.5 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd fell 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)