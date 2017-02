MUMBAI, Aug 5 Indian shares opened more than 2 percent lower on Friday, joining a slide in Asian stocks after fresh fears the U.S. economy is sliding back into recession prompted panic selling on Wall Street overnight.

At 9:17 a.m.(0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 2.4 percent at 17,282.67 points, with all of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index fell 2.3 percent to 5,211.25 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)