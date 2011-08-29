BRIEF-Two Harbors Investment Corp reports qtrly core earnings per weighted share $0.24
* Two Harbors Investment Corp reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian shares rose 1.7 percent early on Monday, tracking gains across Asian markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman left the door open for further action to stimulate the world's biggest economy.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.7 percent at 16,119.19 points, with 28 of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index was also trading 1.7 percent higher at 4,826.20 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
* AvalonBay Communities reports on fire at Avalon Maplewood in Maplewood, New Jersey
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday ordered Forex Capital Markets, its parent FXCM Holdings LLC and founding partners Dror Niv and William Ahdout to pay $7 million to settle charges it defrauded retail foreign exchange customers.