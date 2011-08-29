MUMBAI, Aug 29 Indian shares rose 1.7 percent early on Monday, tracking gains across Asian markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman left the door open for further action to stimulate the world's biggest economy.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1.7 percent at 16,119.19 points, with 28 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was also trading 1.7 percent higher at 4,826.20 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)