NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian shares fell 1.7 percent early on Monday, tracking Asian peers and on heightened concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

The decline was led by energy major Reliance Industries , software service exporter Infosys and lender ICICI Bank .

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.69 percent at 16,176.08 points, with all but two of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.8 percent at 4,853.95 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)