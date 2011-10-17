NEW DELHI Oct 17 Indian shares rose 0.5 percent early on Monday led by software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys .

Energy major Reliance Industries , which reported on Saturday a 15.8 percent growth in its quarterly net profit, fell 1.5 percent to 853.40 rupees.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.47 percent at 17,162.12 points, with all but 3 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.42 percent at 5,153.65 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)