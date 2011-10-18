MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian shares fell 1.24 percent early on Tuesday, led by software stocks a day after Tata Consultancy Services posted slightly lower-than-expected quarterly profit, with fears of more foreign fund outflows in a risk-off market also weighing.

India's top software services exporter TCS, which on Monday reported a net profit growth of 14.7 percent and said it did not expect to increase prices in the near term due to global economic uncertainty, fell more than 7 percent.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.22 percent at 16,817.67 points, with 24 of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was also down 1.22 percent at 5,055.9 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)