MUMBAI Oct 18 Indian shares fell 1.24 percent
early on Tuesday, led by software stocks a day after Tata
Consultancy Services posted slightly
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, with fears of more foreign
fund outflows in a risk-off market also weighing.
India's top software services exporter TCS, which on Monday
reported a net profit growth of 14.7 percent and said it did not
expect to increase prices in the near term due to global
economic uncertainty, fell more than 7 percent.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
down 1.22 percent at 16,817.67 points, with 24 of its
components declining.
The broader 50-share NSE index was also down 1.22
percent at 5,055.9 points.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; editing by Malini Menon)