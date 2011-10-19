MUMBAI Oct 19 Indian shares rose close to 1 percent in early Wednesday trade, with Hero Motocorp rising nearly 5 percent a day after posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Hero MotoCorp, India's largest motorcycle maker, also said it was confident of growing sales despite concerns over rising inflation and fuel costs in Asia's third-largest economy.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.91 percent at 16901.12 points, with 28 of its components advancing.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.79 percent at 5,077.15 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; editing by Malini Menon)