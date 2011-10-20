MUMBAI Oct 20 Indian shares opened down 1 percent on Thursday, with financials leading the losses ahead of an expected increase in interest rates next week by the central bank.

Bajaj Auto , the country's second-largest motorcycle maker, rose 0.5 percent ahead of its quarterly results. Analysts expect Bajaj to post a rise of 12 percent in profit, according to Starmine Professional Estimates.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.07 percent at 16,901.97 points, with 29 of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.13 percent at 5,081.1 points. (Reporting by Nandita Bose)