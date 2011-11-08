NEW DELHI Nov 8 Indian shares rose 0.3 percent early on Tuesday, with Oil & Natural Gas Corp rallying more than 3 percent after the state-run explorer beat market expecations and posted a 60 percent jump in quarterly profit.

At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.33 percent at 17,619.00 points, with 23 of its components rising.

ONGC shares were up 2.93 percent at 284.90 rupees after rising as high as 288.05 rupees.

ONGC, India's second-largest listed firm, reported late on Friday a net profit of 86.42 billion rupees ($1.76 billion) for its fiscal second quarter ended September on higher oil and gas prices and a lower subsidy burden.

Indian markets were closed on Monday for a religious holiday.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.23 percent at 5,296.20 points. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)