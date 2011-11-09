MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian shares rose 0.4 percent
early on Wednesday, with State Bank of India rising 0.9
percent ahead of its quarterly earings.
At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
up 0.45 percent at 17,648.21 points, with 25 of its components
rising.
State Bank, the country's largest lender, is expected to
report a 2.9 percent drop in September quarter net profit, a
Reuters poll of brokerages done nearly a month ago showed.
.
However, analysts have said the bank's provisioning may not
be as large as feared.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.27 percent
at 5,303.5 points.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)