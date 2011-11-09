MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian shares rose 0.4 percent early on Wednesday, with State Bank of India rising 0.9 percent ahead of its quarterly earings.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.45 percent at 17,648.21 points, with 25 of its components rising.

State Bank, the country's largest lender, is expected to report a 2.9 percent drop in September quarter net profit, a Reuters poll of brokerages done nearly a month ago showed. .

However, analysts have said the bank's provisioning may not be as large as feared.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.27 percent at 5,303.5 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)