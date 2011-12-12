BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
NEW DELHI Dec 12 Indian shares rose 0.6 percent early on Monday, led by HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, as Europe's moves to tackle the euro zone debt woes bolstered sentiment.
Investors, however, were cautious with India's industrial output expected to have shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year ago, its first decline in over two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth.
The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.62 percent at 16,313.43, with all but 5 of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.5 percent to 4,890.85. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.