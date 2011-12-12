NEW DELHI Dec 12 Indian shares rose 0.6 percent early on Monday, led by HDFC Bank and State Bank of India, as Europe's moves to tackle the euro zone debt woes bolstered sentiment.

Investors, however, were cautious with India's industrial output expected to have shrank 0.5 percent in October from the same month a year ago, its first decline in over two years, hurt by a slowdown in export growth.

The data is due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT).

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.62 percent at 16,313.43, with all but 5 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.5 percent to 4,890.85. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)