MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian shares are likely to open lower on Friday, after the government's higher-than-expected borrowing in the second half raising concerns about crowding out of the private sector and rising interest rates.

New Delhi will borrow 2.2 trillion rupees ($44.9 billion) in the second half of the fiscal year, the government said on Thursday, significantly more than expected, sending bond yields and swap rates higher.

This could make borrowing for the private sector harder, while the possibility of interest rates rising further would also add pressure. Stocks in rate-sensitive sectors like banking, autos and real estate will be watched.

"This month's roll over for Nifty was just 61 percent compared to last month's 72 percent. This indicates that long side has not been rolled over and bears are in grip," said Kishor Ostwal, Chairman and Managing Director of CNI Research.

"I think deficit numbers are burgeoning for the government, hence they are increasing their borrowing, which will exert some pressure on stocks," Ostwal added.

GVK Power & Infrastructure will be in focus after the company said its unit had won a bid to develop a four-lane section of Mumbai-Agra national highway in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Shares in Pantaloon Retail India will be watched after the company said on Thursday its board would meet on October 3 to consider fund raising via various means like rights issue, preferential issue and qualified institutional placement.

At 8:29 a.m.(0259 GMT), the MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 1.28 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.25 percent.

The Nifty India stock futures in Singapore SINc1 were down 0.7 percent, indicating a weaker opening for Indian market.

The 30-shares BSE index had ended up 1.5 percent on Wednesday as investors covered short positions and on optimism ahead of a crucial vote in the German parliament that approved new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Trent after the retailer said its planned to seek shareholders' approval to raise additional long-term funds of up to 3 billion rupees.

* Gitanjali Gems after the jewellery retailer said it had transferred stake in several units to its fully owned subsidiary Gitanjali Brands Ltd.

* Prism Cement after the firm said it had signed an agreement for mining and operations of its Sial Ghogri Coal Block with India Resources Ltd, Australia.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Euro holds modest gains, China PMI eyed * U.S. crude futures rise more than $1 to $83.17 * Equities steady after rise, euro holds gains * Dow, S&P rise in wild day, Nasdaq takes China hit

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Kaustubh Kulkarni; )

