MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian shares are expected to surge on Friday, extending their gains to the fourth consecutive session, as hopes of an end to the monetary policy tightening cycle in Asia's third-largest economy boost investor sentiment.

The central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

However, its governor said on Wednesday that the Reserve Bank of India will only consider easing monetary policy if inflation falls below 7 percent.

Analysts said the market sentiment on Friday would also be supported by a global equities rally after a long-awaited plan to resolve the European debt crisis encouraged investors to put money back in risky assets.

Shares in Infosys Ltd will be watched after its co-chairman told reporters in Shanghai that India's second-largest software services exporter was looking for acquisitions worth up to $700 million.

Drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories will also be in focus after it posted a forecast-beating quarterly profit as robust sales growth in the U.S. offset a sluggish domestic business and higher operational expenses.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2 percent by 0252 GMT, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.4 percent and South Korea's Kospi was trading 0.8 percent higher.

The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore SINc2 were up 1.5 percent, pointing to a strong opening for the Indian market.

The main 30-share BSE index ended up 0.2 percent at 17,288.83 points in a short special trading session to mark the Diwali festival on Wednesday. The stock markets were closed on Thursday.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Chemicals maker BASF India after its board has approved a proposal to develop and refine yield enhancing traits in rice on behalf of BASF Plant Science Company Gmbh, Germany.

* Project contractor KEC International after a top official said it expects to clock 20 percent revenue growth in the fiscal year 2011/12, with its order book at record level and order inflows expected to improve ahead.

FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian rupee report * Indian bond report * Dollar shaky after pummelling, Italy debt sale eyed * Oil rallies more than 4 pct on EU rescue deal * Asian stks rally as EU deal puts risk back in favour

* Wall St soars 3 pct as Europe deal draws buyers * For closing rates of Indian ADRs (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Ketan Bondre; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

