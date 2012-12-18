Swedish home prices rise 9 pct yr/yr in Jan - HOX index
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 Swedish home prices increased 3.2 percent in January from December and 8.6 percent from a year earlier, the Nasdaq OMX Valueguard-KTH Housing Index (HOX) showed on Tuesday.
MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian bond prices gained on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged as the central bank signalled a shift to focus on growth, raising expectations for a rate cut as early as January.
The 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 8.14 percent from levels before the decision after initially gaining 1 bp.
The RBI's decision to also keep the cash reserve ratio on hold has raised expectations for more bond purchases via open market operations.
However, the BSE stock index fell 0.2 percent as of 0538 GMT. Banks were among the leading decliners, with State Bank of India down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)
ZURICH, Feb 14 Credit Suisse will push ahead with plans for an initial public offering of its Swiss business but is also open to alternative options to boost its balance sheet, Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Tuesday.
Feb 14 Chairman Wu Tang-chief of Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd, one of Taiwan's biggest state-controlled financial holding firms, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business event: