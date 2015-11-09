MUMBAI Nov 9 Indian state-owned banks were
spotted selling dollars around 66.49 rupee levels to stem
further weakness in the local currency, likely on behalf of the
central bank, two traders told Reuters.
The rupee was trading at 66.4150/4200 per dollar
after testing its lowest since Sept.16 at 66.50 earlier in the
session. It had closed at 65.7550/65.7650 on Friday.
A large infrastructure development company was also spotted
selling dollars, in a likely bid to benefit from a steep fall in
the rupee.
Indian markets fell on Monday after Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's heavy defeat in Bihar's state elections raised concerns
the government would struggle to pass policy reforms, while
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data also weighed.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)