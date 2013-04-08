MUMBAI, April 8 Indian shares edged lower on
Monday, extending falls for a fourth consecutive session, as
software services exporters fell ahead of what is widely
expected to be a lacklustre earnings season, and as foreign
funds continued to exit local holdings.
Infosys Ltd fell 1.14 percent ahead of
January-March earnings on Friday. Wipro Ltd fell 0.84
percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended down
1.15 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.05 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)