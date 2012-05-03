MUMBAI, May 2 STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index fell 0.57 percent, while
the 50-share index lost 0.63 percent, led by fall in
banks shares after RBI directed banks to set aside more capital,
to avoid future uncertainties.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.61 percent as traders continue to cover short
positions for a second straight session on expectation for
improved liquidity.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee falls to a new 4-month low, now at 53.18/19 to the
dollar vs 52.96/97 last close. It hit an intraday low of 53.26,
a new four-month high.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The one-year swap rate was flat at 8.02
percent, while the five-year rate fell 2 bps to
7.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate at 8.30/8.35
percent, compared to previous close of 8.35/8.40 percent on
Wednesday as hefty upcoming bond redemptions raised hopes for an
improvement in cash conditions.
