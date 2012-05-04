MUMBAI, May 4 STOCKS

India's benchmark index falls 0.22 percent, while the 50-share index loses 0.3 percent as banks extend fall after RBI's enhanced capital requirements for Basel III guideline requirements earlier this week.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

Indian bond yields fall in early trade prompted by global risk aversion and marginally improved liquidity.The benchmark 10-year bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. Yield for the 9.15 percent 2024 bond fell 2 basis points to 8.63 percent.

RUPEE

USD/INR higher at 53.6550/6650 vs 53.41/42 Thursday close. Pair takes out 53.51 resistance in early trade with next psychological level at 54.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

The one-year swap rate was flat at 8.05 percent, while the five-year rate also unchanged at 7.57 percent.

CALL MONEY

The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20 percent, compared to previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent on Thursday as bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement in cash conditions.

