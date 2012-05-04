MUMBAI, May 4 STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index falls 0.22 percent, while
the 50-share index loses 0.3 percent as banks extend
fall after RBI's enhanced capital requirements for Basel III
guideline requirements earlier this week.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian bond yields fall in early trade prompted by global
risk aversion and marginally improved liquidity.The benchmark
10-year bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular
"shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. Yield for the
9.15 percent 2024 bond fell 2 basis points to 8.63 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR higher at 53.6550/6650 vs 53.41/42 Thursday close.
Pair takes out 53.51 resistance in early trade with next
psychological level at 54.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The one-year swap rate was flat at 8.05
percent, while the five-year rate also unchanged
at 7.57 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20
percent, compared to previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent on
Thursday as bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement in
cash conditions.
