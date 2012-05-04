MUMBAI, May 4 STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index was down 1.56 percent,
while the 50-share index was 1.64 percent lower as
foreign investor sentiment turned cautious after the government
said it may review a double taxation avoidance treaty with
Mauritius.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian bond yields reversed their fall, and were marginally
higher ahead of auction cutoffs. Yield for the 9.15 percent 2024
bond was up 1 basis point at 8.66 percent. The benchmark 10-year
bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut
period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment.
RUPEE
--------------
USD/INR was higher at 53.85/86 versus 53.41/42 at Thursday's
close as stocks tumbled and on sustained oil demand. The pair
took out 53.51 resistance in early trade with next psychological
level at 54.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point
at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up
4 bps at 7.61 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.20/8.25
percent, compared with the previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent
on Thursday as bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement
in cash conditions.
