MUMBAI, May 4 STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index fell 1.9 percent, while the
50-share index lost 2 percent on a day marked by nerves
about foreign selling after the country said it plans to review
its tax break treaty with Mauritius and the rupee continued to
weaken.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
Indian federal bond yields ended higher on Friday, snapping
two day of falls, as traders turned bearish after the Reserve
Bank of India sold debt auction at lower-than-expected prices.
The 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which was one of the auctioned
bonds, rose 4 basis points to 8.69 percent, after touching a low
of 8.60 percent during the session.
The benchmark 10-year bond did not trade on Friday because
of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee staged a late recovery on Friday that
sparked debate about central bank intervention, but is still
within reach of a lifetime low after posting a fifth successive
week of falls on rising fears of foreign outflows.
The rupee settled at 53.47/48 after falling to as
low as 53.95 in intraday trade. It had closed at 52.96/97 on
Thursday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point
at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up
3 bps at 7.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The call rate settled at 7.50/7.55 percent levels
from Thurday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent, well below the repo
rate, as liquidity conditions improved and demand for funds
eased as the two-week reporting fortnight drew to a close.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /;
subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807201)