By Manoj Dharra
| MUMBAI, June 28
MUMBAI, June 28 Indian shares rose slightly on
Thursday ahead of the EU summit later in the day, although hopes
for policy reforms after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
temporarily assumed control of the finance ministry supported
sentiment.
Reuters reported Singh will seek within two to three weeks
to clear up confusion over tax policy that has rattled investor
confidence, a government official said on Thursday, including an
"explanatory note" on portfolio investments.
Finance Secretary R.S. Gujral later told reporters the
Indian government will issue later on Thursday draft rules for
the General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAA) aimed at fighting tax
evasion.
The expiry of derivatives kept trading volatile, especially
towards the end of the session, as investors rolled over
positions in future and options from the June series to July's.
"Likelihood of an upsurge is much higher than a downward
move right now, as there is a lot of hope on reforms," said
Sandip Sabharwal, CEO - PMS, Prabhudas Lilladher.
"Its a matter of time that some action like, FDI, fast
tracking infrastruture projects, sovereign bond issue, etc,
might be taken. Even the valuations are attractive for Indian
equities at this point," he said .
India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.14 percent
to 16,990.76 points, marking a third consecutive day of mild
gains.
The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.14 percent to
5,149.15 points.
Investors are awaiting potential policy measures from the
government at a time when slumping economic growth and the
threat of sovereign downgrades from credit agencies Standard &
Poor's and Fitch Ratings have hurt confidence in India.
Investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of the
European Union's two-day leaders' summit, which begins later in
the day, though few investors expect any meaningful action.
Among gainers, cement shares benefitted from shortcovering
ahead of the expiry of derivatives, despite a recent ruling
imposing record fines on price fixing charges from the
Competition Commission of India.
ACC shares rose 1.6 percent, while Ambuja Cement
gained 2 percent, and Jaiprakash Associate
added 3 percent.
Shares in Rolta India, and JSW Steel
rose after companies' said that they have redeemed foreign
currency convertible bonds worth $134.7 million and $274.4
million respectively.
However, shares of tyre manufacturers fell after a member of
CCI told news channel CNBC TV18 that a probe on tyre companies
was under way and an order was likely in the next 10 days.
Shares in Apollo Tyres fell 2.14 percent, while
CEAT declined 2.52 percent.
Axis Bank fell 2.2 percent, while Yes Bank
fell 1 percent after HSBC exited its
investments in both Indian lenders, raising about a combined
$430 million.
State-run bank shares were under stress a day after the RBI
said India banks' growth in deposits and loans was sluggish in
the month to June 15.
State Bank of India shares fell 0.7 percent, Canara
Bank lost 1.16 percent.
